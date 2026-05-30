Former British Superbike Championship campaigner Franco Bourne has explained it ‘wasn’t the right time’ to make his TT debut.
The 21-year-old former Honda Racing man has been a noticeable absentee from qualifying this week, after it was announced in May that he would make his TT bow with Ian Lougher’s Team ILR.
Posting on social media on Saturday morning Bourne added: ‘Firstly, I would like to thank everyone for all the messages and kind words.
‘It’s made this decision so much easier and I really appreciate the support.
‘As a team, we decided that now wasn’t the right time for me to fully commit to the TT.
‘However, I will be back!
‘I would like to personally thank the whole team, Ian, Asa and Mark for the support they have given me over the last few months and especially at the moment.’
Seen as a development pathway for potential newcomers the scheme, launched at last year’s TT, it allowed Bourne and others to experience the Mountain Course on closed roads in a controlled, non-competitive environment under the guidance of experienced rider liaison officers such as Richard ‘Milky’ Quayle.
Bourne, who was meant to be riding in the TT’s Superstock and Sportbike classes, is expected to make his debut at the Southern 100 in July.