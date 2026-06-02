Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson MBE has clarified how many laps competitors can complete in a full day’s racing at the TT.
Speaking about the subject during an interview with Radio TT’s Chris Boyde, Thompson said: ‘I've obviously seen there's been a lot of noise about this on Facebook.
‘People have said seven [laps], other people said it’s eight.
‘I can make this absolutely clear, there is no written rule. There's nothing in the regulations.
‘If we go back a few years, prior to the pandemic, we used to have on the Monday a four-lap Supersport race, a four-lap Superstock race, a one-lap TT Zero and then a one lap practice.
‘There were some of the riders that were doing nine or 10 laps and I think that was too much.
‘The kind of unwritten rule that I, in my mind, always go by, is nine laps in one day is more than sufficient on the TT course.’