The Southern 100 saw an increase in visitors travelling to this year’s event by ferry.
During the key travel period surrounding this month's meeting, a total of 9,927 passengers arrived by sea, compared with 9,272 during the equivalent period in 2025. An overall increase of 7.07%.
Motorcycle traffic also continued its upward trend, increasing by 7.85%. The number of foot passengers also rose 16.29% year-on-year.
The figures cover all inbound sailings between July 4 and July 9, together with the 2.15am Heysham to Isle of Man sailing on July 10, which primarily carried day-trip visitors.
A spokesperson for the Billown meeting’s organisers said: ‘The Southern 100 has welcomed a significant increase in visitor arrivals by sea during the 2026 event period, with the latest figures from the Steam Packet highlighting continued growth in travel to the island for the meeting.
‘The increase in visitor numbers reflects another successful week for the Southern 100, with race fans travelling from across the British Isles and further afield to experience one of the world's premier road racing events.
‘Alongside the racing, visitors also contributed to the island's wider visitor economy, supporting accommodation providers, restaurants, retailers and local attractions throughout the week.
‘The Southern 100 club would like to thank the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for its continued support of the event and for providing the travel data which helps demonstrate the wider economic impact of one of the Isle of Man's longest-established sporting events.’
Southern 100 chairman George Peach said: ‘It's fantastic to see such encouraging growth in visitor numbers during Southern 100 week.
‘These figures demonstrate the continued appeal of the event and the important role it plays in attracting visitors to the Isle of Man each summer.
‘The Southern 100 has always been about much more than racing.
‘It's about showcasing the island, supporting local businesses and creating an atmosphere that brings competitors, teams, volunteers and supporters together.
‘We're grateful to everyone who travelled to the Isle of Man and to the many volunteers and partners who help make the event such a success.’
Steam Packet managing director Brian Thomson, said: ‘We are delighted to see another year of growth in visitor numbers for the Southern 100, with increasing numbers of race fans choosing to travel to the island and experience this fantastic event.
‘These figures highlight the enduring appeal of road racing on the Isle of Man and the important contribution the Southern 100 makes to the island's visitor economy.
‘We have enjoyed a brilliant week of racing, with outstanding performances and a tremendous atmosphere around the Billown Course.
‘We are proud to support the Southern 100 and look forward to working with the organisers to help the event continue its growth and success in the years ahead.’
The dates have been confirmed for next year’s Pre-TT Classic and Southern 100 meetings at Billown.
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