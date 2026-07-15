The inaugural Isle of Man Hill Rally takes place this weekend, with stages taking place across the island.
The event, which is aimed at is aimed at four-wheel-drive vehicles like Land Rovers and specialist Bowler Wildcats, is a round of the Motorsport UK British Cross Country Championship and the Bowler Owners Rally Championship.
Competitors will tackle more than 100 stage miles over the weekend. After a four-mile warm up on private land on Friday, Saturday will see the field tackle more than 70 miles, with a further 36 planned for Sunday morning.
On Saturday, stages will take place near Ballaugh Plantation, Jurby Airfield, Druidale, Archallagan Plantation and Conrhenny Plantation using a mix of tarmac and greenway roads.
On Sunday the event has stages based around Arrasey Plantation, Cringle Plantation and near the Archallagan.
Rally headquarters and the event’s service park will be based at the TT Grandstand.
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