The quality in depth of local road racing talent has never looked in better shape, with a posse of young teens excelling at Jurby and further afield.
This was clearly evident at the annual dinner and prizegiving of Andreas Racing Association at the Empress Hotel in Douglas on Saturday evening, attended by 190 people.
TT stars Ryan and Callum Crowe rightfully took the main plaudits for completing a rout of every three-wheel race held in the island last year, including the Centre ACU championship at Jurby Motordrome.
It was a similar scenario in the solo ranks with Jamie Cringle securing his second Centre title of the decade, while TT 130mph man Mikey Evans pulled off the Post-Classic title on Graham Thomas’s 1994 SRAD Suzuki.
Former Isle of Man motocross champion Kyle Casement secured the Mark Madsen-Mygdal memorial trophy for topping the club 600cc class title for a second time in recent years. He is looking to make his Mountain Course bow in the Manx Grand Prix this August.
Close rival Grant Thomson, runner-up in that class and third overall in the Centre championship behind Cringle and Rory Parker, was the leading newcomer in the 2025 Manx.
Resident Italian Francesco Faraldo went home from the dinner with a box full of trophies following a stellar season on his self-owned and tuned machines in the Singles and Supertwin classes, as well as the combined Single, Twin, Triple class.
Sean Crone excelled in the Lightweight class, however the 16-year-old from Ballaugh had plenty of opposition from the likes of fellow teens George Cowie, Euan Bainborough and Billy Kneen, with Aron Redmond top three overall in both the Supertwin and Single, Twin, Triple classes.
The talent in that age group is stronger than I can ever recall in half a century of intense racing at the former RAF drome: indeed, one particular Lightweight race last season saw a podium (1-2-3) with a combined age of 46.
Only a fraction older, Sulby’s Liam Wood completed a consistently good season in mature style to edge out the aforementioned Crone and Peel’s Alex Galloway to the combined Novice/Clubman title. Such is the interest here that the two classes are likely to be separated out for the coming campaign.
Lex Geval of Glen Mona is another name to look out for going forward. He won the Fuel-injected 600cc class on his Yamaha R6 from Thomson and Paul Moorby. The fun-packed CB500 category saw former leading junior cyclist Will Corkill battle all the way with close friend Sam Bowers and cousin Matt Davies.
The emergence of such amazing depths of talent throughout the ranks in local road racing is in no small way fired by Gary Radcliffe’s superb race school, although in many cases the initial hunger for speed and excitement is instigated by junior motocross and the local pit bike racing on the adjacent kart track alongside the 1.7-mile full course at Jurby.
Andreas Racing Association has advanced substantially over the past five years, it’s a credit to all of the hard-working team.
Plans are in the pipeline for further improvements to the track and facilities in the near future, with the new season commencing over the weekend of March 21-22. Undoubtedly the highlight will be the Celtic Match Races on September 26-27.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.