Jamie Coward is to make a return to road racing with a new team this year.
The Hebden Bridge rider was forced to miss the 2025 edition of the TT after crashing out of the North West 200 during the Northern Irish event’s opening Supertwin race.
He returned to action during the summer and recorded several top-10 finishes during the Southern 100, before the 35-year-old split from his long-term team KTS Racing late last year. He has now joined Rapid Honda for the 2026 season.
The team, under new title sponsor Drivelife, is fielding three new riders for the campaign, with Coward being joined by Ash Barnes and Declan ‘Deco’ Connell aboard Honda Fireblades in the Pirelli National Superstock Championship.
A spokesperson for Rapid Honda commented: ‘The team is very excited to be making our debut on the roads in 2026. The TT has long been a passion for numerous members in the team and it has been an ambition to go to the Isle of Man and compete together.
‘To have a rider with the calibre and experience of Jamie Coward on board just makes us even more motivated to do well.
‘Jamie will be competing on a Honda Fireblade in the Superbike, two Superstock and the Senior TT as well as the two Supersport races on a Rapid Honda CBR600. He will also be joining Ash and Deco for selected Superstock rounds at BSB.’
Coward admitted he’s looking forward to a fresh start with the new outfit, saying: ‘I’d really like to thank everyone involved with Rapid Honda and Drivelife, it’s a fresh start for myself and I’m really motivated and super excited to get going with the new team and team-mates - I am really looking forward to what lies ahead.’
Rapid Honda sadly lost one of its previous riders – Owen Jenner – who was tragically killed in a crash during a British Supersport Championship race at Oulton Park last May.
The incident – an 11-rider crash - also claimed the life of New Zealander Shane Richardson who was riding for Astro-JJR Hippo Suzuki.
Rapid Honda team owner Matt Bainbridge added: ‘After a very tough 2025, we are all excited about the potential of new season. Owen has been a huge loss to everyone and we move forward to the new season in his honour and determined to do him proud.
‘The team we have put together, not just the riders, but everyone involved is a special group: committed, dedicated and before we have even turned a wheel I am incredibly proud of them all.
‘Jamie, Deco and Ash all have the potential to be on the top step in 2026 and we shall be doing everything we can to support them towards that goal.’
Coward made his debut at the TT in 2013 and has since made 53 race starts, securing two podiums in that time, most recently in the 2023 opening Supertwin race.
- This year’s TT takes place between May 25 and June 6.
