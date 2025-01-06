Muriel Cain, who died last week at the age of 76 after a short illness, was arguably the best all-round Manx sportswoman of her generation, winning Isle of Man singles titles in three different disciplines – badminton, tennis and indoor bowls.
Badminton was probably her best sport, although she was talented at whatever she tried. She won an incredible 27 island badminton titles, made up of 11 singles, 11 women’s doubles and five mixed.
Muriel represented the sport at the Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada in 1978 and four years later travelled with the Manx team to the same event in Brisbane, Australia.
She had in her possession an official invitation from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to attend a reception on board the Royal Yacht Britannia at Newstead Wharf in Brisbane which was held as part of the Games celebrations.
She listed this as one of her proudest moments, in addition to representing the island at the Commonwealth Games and other international events.
She also competed in three Island Games – in 1985, 1987 and 1991 – and in the process she won two bronze medals in women’s doubles.
Tennis was another highly successful sport for her, taking the island singles title six times, spread over 16 years – the first in 1972 and the last in 1988. This was as well as many wins at women's and mixed doubles.
Muriel also reached the top of the tree when she took up indoor bowls. A former multi-times island singles champion, she represented the Isle of Man at the World Bowls Championships on three occasions - in Jersey, Swansea and Hartlepool.
She was playing in a local league match at the National Sports Centre just a few short weeks before her untimely death.
Muriel was a very good crown green player as well and was a mainstay of the Douglas women’s team but unfortunately a shoulder injury curtailed her involvement in this sport.
Meanwhile, she reached a high standard in golf enabling her to qualify for the island womens’ championship. She also contested and won competitions around the island.
Muriel Cain was a mild, gentle and modest person but also fiercely competitive with a quiet, but steely determination. She gives a lie to the frequently quoted comment that nice people win nothing.
