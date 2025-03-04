THE Murray Lambden Athletics meeting over the National Sports Centre perimeter roadway on Sunday provided a superb mix of international, national and club sport for walkers and runners alike.
The ever-popular Manx Harriers-organised event saw champions being crowned, numerous athletes gaining awards, lifetime bests achieved and many happy faces from athletes, officials and the dozens of supporters.
On the competitive side the 20-kilometre races were won by Cameron Corbishley of the Medway and Aisling Lane of Ireland, with Abigail Jennings from Aldershot taking the British title.
Local athlete Ollie Lockley impressed with a win in the 10km run that followed the walks, becoming the first competitor to set a sub-30 minute time in the long history of the event. One-time young walker Jordan Cain was impressive in second place and Chris Killey third.
A close women’s race saw Rebecca Pate winning a close contest and dipping under 40 minutes in the process.
As important was the performances of all, particularly the young walkers where the locals had competition from both sides of the Irish Sea.
All need congratulating for their performances, most recording their best times to date, gaining national and local championship medals. Among them were Neil Wade and Helen Davies in the 20km walk.
Irish competitors also performed with distinction, Mathew Glennon went sub-90 minutes in the 20km, junior Aisling Lane was marginally over 100 minutes at the senior distance, plus top English girls Hannah Hopper and Jessica Wilton dominated the 10km race.
The junior races were very encouraging in which locals Tim Perry and Lilee Fletcher-Merryweather significantly broke new ground, the latter with a Manx best for her under-15 age group. All the young walkers deserve praise for raising their game and recording best times.
Most of all was the mix of happy athletes, officials and supporters which not only included Tom Bosworth but also another Olympian Shaun Lightman and many top walkers from the past.
Although it was a hectic day for the organising team, they were happy to witness such a great day of racing and for the support and help of volunteers who assisted, without whom the event could not have taken place.
ALLAN CALLOW
Murray Lambden Athletics meeting results, National Sports Centre perimeter roadway, Sunday
Mixed 10km Run (12 laps): 1, Ollie Lockley 29min 41sec; 2, Jordan Cain 33.39; 3, Chris Killey 35.16; 4, James Askew 35.27; 5, Rory Dearden 35.59; 6, Jamie Delaney 36.07; 7, Paul Sykes 36.34; 8, Andrew Falconer 37.11; 9, Jamie Hayes 37.25; 10, Ben Lambden 37.37; 11, Paul Rodgers 37.53; 12, Adam Dooley 38.50; 13, Rebekah Pate 39.45; 14, Jessica Bryan 39.52; 15, Emily Mylchreest 40.02; 16, Laura Dickinson 40.22; 17, Neil Kelly 41.17; 18, Erika Lockley 42.37; 19, David Fisher 52.00; 20, Michael Eaton 1:09.41.
Mixed 20km Walk (25 laps): 1, Cameron Corbishley 1hr 24m 43s; 2, Matthew Glennon 1:29.09; 3, Aisling Lane 1:41.51; 4, Oisín Lane 1:41.57; 5, Neil Wade 1:42.27; 6, Jonathan Hobbs 1:44.53; 7, Abigail Jennings 1:45.00; 8, Gianni Epifani 1:46.45; 9, Helen Davies 1:54.07; 10, Emily Ghose 1:54.20; 11, Grazia Manzotti 1:54.37; 12, Iveta Kamenova 2:11.37; 13, Dale Glover 2:17.16; 14, Karen Mercer 2:17.35; 15, Louise Hollings 2:27.53; 16, Phill Swales 2:27.53; 17, Amanda Lawler 2:32.50.
Mixed 10km Walk (12 laps): 1, Hannah Hopper 50m 10s; 2, Jessica Wilton 53.28; 3, Craig Fletcher 59.48; 4, Paul DeMeester 1:11.24; 5, Susan Davies 1:15.47; 6, Yanisa Sananueah 1:17.11; 7, Joe Stowell 1:25.01. Mixed 5km Walk (six laps): 1, Pearl Sands 27.01; 2, Holly Salter 28.36; 3, Jo Hesketh 30.57. Mixed 3km Walk (three laps): 1, Timothy Perry 14.43; 2, Trejan Checheku-Boamah 16.28; 3, Sophie Davidson 17.39; 4, Amy Surgeon 18.14; 5, Honey-Mae Davies 18.56; 6, Sydney Caraher 21.49. Mixed 2km Walk (two laps): 1, Lilee Fletcher-Merryweather 9m 53s; 2, Spencer Jones 10.43; 3, Jay Jay Fletcher-Merryweather 10.55; 4, Polly Davies 12.28; 5, Sienna Curphey 13.04; 6, Isabelle-Grace Wilson 13.49; 7, Evan Eaton 14.01; 8, Thoren Chandilya 14.54. Mixed 1km Walk (one lap): 1, Harry Richards 5m 17s; 2, Jack Davies 5.18; 3, Ameka Eardley 6.00; 4, Amelia Cain 7.28; 5, Harpe Quayle 8.13; 6, Willow Curphey 8.13. MANX TIMING SOLUTIONS