It took a moment of quality from Gaz Peet to deny FC Isle of Man a deserved point at Gigg Lane on Tuesday evening.
With a sizeable away support, Paul Jones' side made a good account of themselves, but failed to create much in the final third.
Connor Comber, who put in a man-of-the-match performance, was freed by a delightful ball on the right side and hit a cross field pass to Peet who brought it down well and found the far corner with a low shot past Manx goalkeeper Ben Wilkinson.
As for the Ravens, Al Maitland had a commanding game at the back, while Mikey Williams and Kyle Watson put in some hard miles in the engine room.
Unfortunately for the Ravens, while Dean Pinnington, Frank Jones and Ste Whitley poked and prodded, they couldn't find a way past the Shakers' backline.
Despite the result, the Ravens were applauded off the pitch by a sizeable travelling crowd who kept their voice all game.
