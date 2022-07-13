National BC Stage Race this weekend

Immediately after the Gran Fondo there’s another weekend of top-class cycling with BC’s National Road Race Series event between July 22 and 24.

It is an elite competition for the top male and female British professional and amateur domestic racing teams.

Sponsored by Manx Telecom the international stage race will begin with a kermesse round Isle of Man Business Park on the Friday evening.

Road closures will be in place between 5.45 and 10.30pm at the latest, with the women’s race starting at 6.30, followed by the men’s at 7.45.

Stage two will be a circuit race over the 1.7-mile Jurby airfield race circuit on the Saturday morning, with the women’s race getting under way at 9.30 and the men’s at 10.45.

An individual time trial will take place the same afternoon on the regular Jurby Road course used for the local time trial league, starting at 1.30.

Sunday’s Queen stage will consist of one lap of the TT Course, followed by a Baldwin loop that will include the notorious Injebreck climb.

The women’s field of around 76 riders will start first at 12.30pm, followed 45 minutes later by the men’s race of around 95 riders.

Road closures will be on a rolling road basis, with the busier stretch from Douglas to Ramsey generally only closed for little more than one hour total (dependant on the spread of the field).

The men will follow the same route as the women, but when the latter reach the Grandstand for the second time (having also completed the Baldwin/Injebreck loop) they will finish.

The men will then go onto a shorter 4.6-mile finishing circuit taking in Ballanard Road, Abbeylands crossroads, Scollag Road, Cronk-ny-Mona, Signpost Corner and Governor’s Bridge. This will be completed six times.

Leading locals include Matt Bostock, Tyler Hannay and the Mazzone brothers.