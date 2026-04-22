The Manx netball season comes to a conclusion with the Judi Clark-Wilson Charity Cup finals day at the NSC this Sunday (April 26).

Action starts at 9.15am with the Shield final between Castletown II and Investec.

An all-Missfits Young Farmers affair follows at 10.35am as A and B teams go head-to-head in the Plate.

Then it’s the Men’s Final between Simcocks and Ballasalla at 11.55am.

The Vase, between Ramsey I and Route One Two starts at 1.15pm, before the Cup final between old rivals Ballasalla I and Simcocks Red at 2.35pm.

Entry is £5 and free for under-14s.