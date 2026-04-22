The Manx netball season comes to a conclusion with the Judi Clark-Wilson Charity Cup finals day at the NSC this Sunday (April 26).
Action starts at 9.15am with the Shield final between Castletown II and Investec.
An all-Missfits Young Farmers affair follows at 10.35am as A and B teams go head-to-head in the Plate.
Then it’s the Men’s Final between Simcocks and Ballasalla at 11.55am.
The Vase, between Ramsey I and Route One Two starts at 1.15pm, before the Cup final between old rivals Ballasalla I and Simcocks Red at 2.35pm.
Entry is £5 and free for under-14s.
Proceeds from the day will be split between Hospice Isle of Man and ‘Team Hector’, the group of six islanders raising money for The Christie Charity in Manchester. Three - Rebekah Dalrymple, Emma Riley and Suzanne Gray - will be playing in the Plate final a week after tackling the Manchester marathon.
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