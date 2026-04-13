FENCIBLES secured a record 11th Green Final team handicap badminton title 60 years after their first at the NSC on Monday evening.
Playing with an adjusted handicap of -10 against fellow Mixed League One side Marown A (on scratch), Fencibles A still proved too strong winning 5-0. Marown conceded the last two sets.
All of the level doubles went the Douglas side’s way with relative ease, losing only one game at second women’s when Alex Cowan and Kelly Cheung lost 17/21 to Victoria Watson and seasoned campaigner Kath Kermode.
Cowan/Cheung won the first game 21/11 and the third 21/12.
Second men’s went to Matthew Riley and junior island player Lok Cheung 21/11 21/18 over Marown’s Darren Richards and Edward Cheung.
At first, two senior IoM pairings made relatively light work of their rubbers - Martin Cheung and Tobey Cheng defeating Chris Birch and former England B player Lincoln Nelson 21/13 21/8, while Mia Kirk and Phillippa Li defeated junior island player Kelly Domingo and Chloe Teare 21/6 21/6 to basically clinch the match at 4-0.
The only mixed played was at third where Fencibles captain Riley and Cowan saw off Richards and Kermode 21/13 21/18 - the latter pair having both played played in the Marown B team that won the 2017 final.
Riley was named as the Ian Hemensley player of the match.
Marown have eight Green Final wins to their name, placing them one behind Castletown and Vikings on nine each.
Green Final team handicap tournament results: Quarter-finals - Tynwald Celts A (-3) 4; Vikings B (-2) 1; Northern A (+6) 1, Fencibles A (-14) 7; Tynwald Celts B (Scr) 4, Peel (+6) 1; Fencibles B (Scr) 1; Marown (-1) 6. Semi-finals: Tynwald Celts A (Scr) 1, Fencibles A (-10) 6; Tynwald Celts B (+6) 1, Marown (-3) 4. Final - Fencibles A (-10) 5, Marown A (Scratch) 0.
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