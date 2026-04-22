The Manx hockey season reaches its conclusion this weekend with a schedule of six Cup, Plate and Bowl finals at the National Sports Centre.
The action starts on Friday evening before a packed Saturday of inter-club hockey.
It has been a competitive league season and these finals offer a last chance for the island’s clubs to secure silverware.
The double-header on Friday evening features the Women's Bowl and Women’s Cup, followed by four matches on Saturday covering the Women’s Plate and the Men’s Cup, Plate and Bowl competitions.
Off the pitch, the Rumblin' Tum catering team will be on hand throughout the weekend, serving up a selection of hot and cold drinks, snacks and their popular chips to keep the crowd fuelled as they cheer on the finalists.
Everyone is welcome to come down and watch/support what promises to be a fantastic end to the season.
FIXTURES
Friday, April 24:
Women’s Bowl
Vikings C v Ramsey B @ 7pm
Women’s Cup
Valkyrs A v Castletown A @ 8.30pm
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Saturday, April 25:
Women’s Plate
Valkyrs B v Bacchas B @ 9.30am
Men’s Bowl
Bacchas C v Vikings C @ 1pm
Men’s Cup
Vikings A v Bacchas A @ 2.30pm
Men’s Plate
Bacchas B v Castletown B @ 4pm
JUNIOR HOCKEY
In junior hockey, three local teams are set to compete in the north west finals of the England Hockey In2Hockey (U12) competition this Sunday in Manchester.
Representing the Isle of Man are the Haldane Fisher Valkyrs (both boys and girls squads) and the Vikings boys who are supported by sponsors Canaccord Wealth and Appleby.
This tournament is a great experience for these young athletes, giving them the opportunity to test their skills against unknown opposition from across the region and offers them a chance to qualify for the national finals scheduled for May.
RACHEL ANDREW
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