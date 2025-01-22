FC Isle of Man will face Bury on February 4 after the pair’s scheduled meeting at Gigg Lane earlier this month was postponed because of a frozen pitch.
The original North West Counties Premier Division fixture was meant to be played on a Saturday, but the game will now be played on a Tuesday night.
A spokesperson explained that this was the only option open to the two sides: ‘Due to league and fixture constraints, this date was the only viable option available for the match to be played.
‘We fully understand the challenges this midweek scheduling presents for our fans who wish to travel and support the team in person.’
The game will be streamed for fans in the island at Pico’s Mexican bar on Queen’s Promenade in Douglas.
The event is free, but it is ticketed as space is limit. These are available at the club’s website.
- The Ravens host AFC Liverpool at the Bowl on Saturday evening at 6pm.