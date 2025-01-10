FC Isle of Man’s trip to Bury this weekend has been postponed because of the ongoing wintry weather in the northwest of England.
The Ravens had been due to travel to Greater Manchester on Saturday for the North West Counties Premier Division clash at Gigg Lane.
But the game was thrown into doubt on Thursday evening when the Shakers confirmed that their pitch was still frozen and there were concerns over fan safety in and around the stadium.
After meeting with FC Isle of Man and talking to the league, it has now been announced that the game has been postponed until a later date.
In a statement on their official website, FCIoM commented: ‘FC Isle of Man can now confirm tomorrow’s NWCFL fixture with Bury will not go ahead this weekend.
‘The pitch at Gigg Lane remains frozen after another night of sub-zero temperatures, so in the interests of safety the game has been postponed.
‘We thank Bury for helping to make an early call, particularly given how this will affect the travel plans of our fans and squad.
‘A new date will be announced in due course. Match tickets will remain valid for rearranged fixture.’