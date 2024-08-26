The 2024-25 Manx football league season fires into life this weekend.
Last season’s runners-up Peel and St John’s United go head-to-head on the opening day of the Canada Life Premier League campaign, with reigning champions Ayre United beginning their title defence at home to Laxey.
Corinthians start their season with a home fixture against reprieved Marown at Ballafletcher.
Newly-promoted Foxdale will start their first top-flight campaign since the mid-1990s with a home game against Rushen United, while elsewhere in the Premier League St George’s host Ramsey and Union Mills take on St Mary’s at Garey Mooar.
After electing to drop down a division, Douglas Royal kick off in Ardern and Druggan Ltd Division Two away at DHSOB.
Relegated Braddan host RYCOB, while Michael United host Colby at Balleira Road.
Douglas Athletic make their return to JCK Division Two after a season of only fielding a combination side with a trip to Castletown, while Springfield Road neighbours kick off away at Malew.
The other match in Division Two’s opening Saturday sees Gymns welcome Douglas and District to Tromode.
Saturday, August 31:
(2.30pm kick-offs) Canada Life Premier League
Foxdale v Rushen
Ayre v Laxey
St George’s v Ramsey
Peel v St John’s
Corinthians v Marown @ 1.30pm
Union Mills v St Mary’s
Ardern and Druggan Ltd Division Two
Castletown v Douglas Athletic
DHSOB v Douglas Royal
Malew v Pulrose
Gymns v Douglas and District
Braddan v RYCOB
Michael v Colby
