The island’s hockey teams make their long-awaited return to action this weekend after a long summer break.
Teams from the six clubs will be competing in the four senior mixed divisions and the under-15s league.
In the top flight an inter-club derby between last season’s champions Valkyrs A and their newly-promoted clubmates Valkyrs B kicks off the action.
After losing out on the last day of the season Bacchas A are hoping to reclaim their spot as the top dogs of Manx hockey in their game versus Vikings B.
A strong first season in the Premiership last year has Harlequins A hoping to improve on their fifth-place finish last season in their first game against title hopefuls Vikings A.
Concluding the Premiership is the fixture between Bacchas B and Castletown Celts in what should be a close-fought battle.
Division One sees two new teams enter the fray as newly-relegated Ramsey A start their campaign against newly-promoted Vikings D, while a battle of the C teams sees Valkyrs take on Bacchas.
After narrowly missing out on Premiership hockey last season, Castletown Southerners hope to begin their season strongly in their game against Vikings C.
An all-conquering season last year saw Harlequins B gain a berth in Division Two as they play Ramsey Ravens in their first game of the new season.
In what should be a close game, Bacchas Colts face off against Valkyrs D, while the weekend’s second interclub derby sees Castletown Cushags and Cammags go head-to-head in an all-southern match-up.
Rounding out the senior fixtures is Division Three, with the first game seeing a third club derby this time between Bacchas D and newly-formed Bacchas Bucks.
Ramsey Rookies welcome Vikings E to the north of the island in their first game of the season, while in the only game at King William’s College this weekend Castletown Cosney play Harlequins C.
In the Under-15s League Valkyrs will play Bacchas, while Vikings take on Ramsey.
