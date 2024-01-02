New Horizon Boxing Club finished a busy 2023 season off with two big wins on the road recently.
The Douglas-based club travelled to Rainford near St Helens at the beginning of December where three of their boxers competed on the Rainford ABC end-of-year boxing show.
Onchan schoolboy Mickey Bucknall was first in the ring, taking part in his second skills bout. Bucknall showed a high level of skill for a young boxer at the start of his boxing journey when he went up against an equally competent opponent in Golden Star ABC boxer A. Finney.
Following a short feeling out process in the first round, both boxers had success in an even match and entertaining bout. Mickey will look to get another skills bout in the near future ahead of his first competitive bout.
Braddan junior boxer Ryan Hughes was in his third competitive bout and hoping to keep his unbeaten run going. Hughes gave away substantial height and reach to his opponent, A. Hamed of Bury ABC, but used his fast double jab and good footwork to edge the first round.
Hamed started the second round using his long reach to good effect to keep Hughes at distance with his long jab. But the Manx fighter weathered the early storm, taking control of the second half of the round landing some big punches and outworking his tall opponent to finish stronger.
The third and final round was a barnstormer with each boxer giving it their all as both lads punched themselves to a standstill to the delight of the sellout crowd as they gave the boxers a standing ovation. It was hard to separate the two lads at the end, but the judges went for Hughes, higher work rate handing the Manx boxer a hard-fought split decision.
The third Manx boxer in action was senior light heavyweight, Matty Kinvig. This was his third bout for the club since his debut at New Horizon’s home show at the Palace Hotel in September where he lost out narrowly on a split decision to Callum Simpson of Title Shot ABC.
In November, Kinvig travelled to Simpson’s hometown of Warrington for a rematch, but that bout didn’t have the fireworks of their first dual. As in a lot of rematches, there was a lot of respect between these two and this was a more measured controlled contest where both boxers had success, but the outcome was the same with Simpson having his hand raised at the end of a well-matched contest.
Going in to his third fight in four months, Kinvig was determined to get the victory against hometown boxer Luke Crawford (Rainford ABC).
There was no feeling out process for these boxers as Crawford started on the front foot and took the fight to the Manxman. Kinvig showed good defensive skills as he slipped and blocked most of Crawford’s early punches and returned with quick counter punches of his own.
As the round progressed, Kinvig started to dictate the pace and forced his opponent to the ropes where he unleashed two-handed combinations.
The second round began like the first with Crawford starting well but running out of steam as Kinvig was the busier boxer. The Rainford lad did have some success with an overhand right that had the home fans on their feet when it landed, but they were few and far between.
In the final stages of the round Crawford showed signs of fatigue as Kinvig put the pressure on before the referee stepped in and gave the home fighter a standing eight count as Crawford showed guts to see the round out.
Going into the final round Crawford dug deep as his fans cheered him on and rallied and showed great determination to put in a big effort.
Kinvig was not to be denied his first win in New Horizon colours though, as he somehow found the energy to finish the fight on the frontfoot putting the pressure on his opponent. All the judges agreed giving the unanimous decision to Kinvig.
The club has gone from strength to strength and 2023 was its busiest year so far, with their first home show which proved to be a great success and trips across for competitive bouts. The year ahead looks to be even busier with two home shows planned, the first to be staged at the Palace Hotel in March before more trips across are planned as the team expands.
For anyone interested in taking up amateur boxing, the New Horizon gym on Palace Road, Douglas re-opened yesterday (Wednesday) with junior sessions for those aged 9- 15 taking place between 6-7pm then senior sessions from 7-8pm - all welcome.