New Horizon Boxing Club will be holding its next home show on Saturday, October 5 at the Best Western Palace Hotel in Douglas.
It will be an open show – i.e. there will be no meal – in which local fighters will go up against their North West region select counterparts.
Ringside tables of 10 are available at a cost of £400, while outer ringside tables for 10 people are priced at £300 and tables of eight are £240.
This will be the club's third home show and will feature new Manx talent alongside some of the regular established boxers.
It will be an England Boxing-sanctioned amateur show and will be sponsored by Home Style Solutions Ltd.
With limited availability, the club expects the event to sell out quickly as its previous shows have done.
A table can be reserved by messaging the ‘New Horizon Boxing Club’ Facebook or Instagram pages.
Doors will open at 7pm, with action due to get underway at 8pm.