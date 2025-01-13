Manx Hockey Association’s 2025 men’s and women’s league season pushed back on Saturday as clubs from across the Island got the new campaign underway.
In the Men’s Premiership, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A took a statement 9-1 victory against Athena Healthcare Harlequins A as the whites look to return to the top spot of Manx hockey.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings A got their quest for back-to-back titles started on the right foot with a 3-0 win over J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A, while the intra-Motorworx Valkyrs derby ended with the A team claiming a 5-0 win against their B side.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A cemented themselves as favourites in the Women’s Premiership with a 4-0 victory against fellow title hopefuls Canaccord Genuity Vikings A.
A closely-fought game between Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and Athena Healthcare Harlequins A ended with Bacchas taking a 4-2 win.
The game between Ramsey A and Motorworx Valkyrs A was postponed as a result of a waterlogged pitch.
Men’s Division One saw two huge victories, with the first of these coming from J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B who enjoyed an 11-2 rout of Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C.
Despite suffering an unflattering 7-0 defeat at the hands of Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B showed signs of promise in their first game in a new league.
The match involving Ramsey A v Canaccord Genuity Vikings B was also postponed.
The intra-J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby in Women’s Division One between the B and D sides ended with the second team winning 6-0.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings B defeated the third J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown side in the division - the C team - 4-0.
A very close game between Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C and Motorworx Valkyrs B ended with the westerners recording a 2-1 win.
In Men’s Division Two, Canaccord Genuity Vikings C beat J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C 3-1, while the final men's game of the weekend ended with Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts losing out 6-1 to Motorworx Valkyrs C.
Rounding out the weekend in Women’s Division Two, Canaccord Genuity Vikings C recorded a huge 9-0 win against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E.
Elsewhere, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C were also on the right end of a big scoreline as they beat Athena Healthcare Harlequins B 6-1, while the game involving Ramsey B versus Motorworx Valkyrs C was postponed.
In the Under-15s League, Motorworx Valkyrs came away with a 4-1 win against Swales Flooring Harlequins.
A high-scoring game saw Canaccord Genuity Vikings win 5-2 against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE