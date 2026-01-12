Isle of Man Squash’s fifth Buchanan & Pitts Blitz took place at the NSC on Saturday.
The high-octane competition saw 35 players of all levels go head-to-head in lightning-fast, eight-minute timed games.
Players were split into five groups of seven, matched by ranking, ensuring each competitor played six games. Group winners were then decided by total points scored.
Group A brought a mix of experience and grit. Nathan Quilliam emerged victorious, narrowly outpacing Harvey Douglas in a series of tightly contested matches.
Rob Smith played well above his ranking points, pushing higher-ranked players and giving them some of their toughest games of the day.
Notably, Jonathon Gower-Jackson, who was in Group C last year, has now moved into the top group, a testament to his rapid improvement.
Group B saw Harrison Callow dominate the scoreboard, while Mark Stratford secured second place after a series of thrilling rallies.
In Group C, it was a battle of endurance and precision. Elliot Henson claimed top honours, with Pete Sharples a close second.
Clare Townsend and Sarah Simpson showcased tactical play, keeping their opponents honest throughout the fast-paced clashes.
Group D was a showcase of emerging talent. Junior Thomas McAleer triumphed, with veteran Allan Mertin finishing second.
Darren Smith, Indra Gandu, and Lucas Kenyon all contributed to some exciting, tightly contested matches.
Group E, largely comprised of juniors, proved that the future of Isle of Man squash is bright.
Ryan Boshoff led the way, with Marcus Creer finishing second. Players like Jiayue Kang, Rory Hughes, and Arav Gandu displayed skill and tenacity, making every point a battle.
The jump from 20 entries last year to 35 this year demonstrates the event’s growing appeal and the enthusiasm of the squash community.
Isle of Man Squash extends its gratitude to sponsor Buchanan & Pitts for its continued support, and to the Woodbourne Hotel for its hospitality during the prize presentation.
LES CALLOW
