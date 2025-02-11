Isle of Man resident Gary Weightman has been appointed as the new General Secretary of the International Island Games Association (IIGA).
Gary, a well-known sports and music photographer and former chairman of FC Isle of Man, will officially take up the role on March 1 succeeding Andy Varnom.
The IIGA, which has 24 member islands, organises the biennial Island Games, bringing together athletes from across the world’s island communities to compete in 12 to 14 different sports.
The next editions of the Games will take place in Orkney this July, the Faroe Islands in 2027 and the Isle of Man in 2029.
Confirming Gary’s appointment, the IIGA said: ‘The IIGA have appointed Gary Weightman to be the new General Secretary.
‘Gary is resident on the Isle of Man and has a lot of experience working in various positions with amateur sport in the island; we are delighted to have him join the Island Games family.’
‘Gary will take over from Andy Varnom, who will remain with the IIGA in a new capacity.’
The association added: ‘The current general secretary, Andy Varnom, is not leaving the IIGA; he is being co-opted onto the executive committee and will be working closely with Gary in the IIGA office at the National Sports Centre in the Isle of Man.’
Speaking about his appointment, Gary said: ‘It’s official now. I’m delighted to have been appointed to the post.
‘Huge shoes to fill following Andy. I’m really looking forward to being involved with all the member islands and doing what I can to help make the Games going forward as good as they can be.’
Gary’s appointment comes as preparations intensify for the Orkney 2025 Games, which will mark the first time the event has been held in the Scottish islands.