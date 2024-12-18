Round three of the Winter Hill League was not held at the weekend because of storm damage in the plantations and is unlikely to be rearranged.
Overall positions will be based on the two races that did take place.
The next Manx Fell Runners event, the New Year’s Day race at Slieau Whallian, will definitely go ahead.
A spokesperson for the organisers said this week: ‘As everyone will be aware Storm Darragh has left all our plantations in a bit of a mess and this includes Slieau Whallian which is part of the race route in a couple of weeks.
‘Course setter Dave Dixon has looked at the damage and the good news is that he is confident he has found a safe route that avoids a lot of the damaged area.
‘It will, however, take a bit of heavy work by the MTB trail maintenance group to ensure a safe passage so many thanks to them.’