Isle of Man archers Lesley and Rodger Sleight competed at the National Field Archery Society (NFAS) National Championships at Dearne Valley Field AC near Wakefield recently.
The two members of Bowderyn Vannin joined 230 archers from across the UK and Ireland to compete in the prestigious two-day event.
Each day's course consisted of 36 2D paper faces depicting various wildlife with printed scoring zones. There were some very challenging shots including shooting through a tunnel and out of the windows of a wooden fort. Two great courses with some testing devious shots.
Lesley competed in the women’s traditional bowhunter class and clinched the silver medal.
Rodger competed in the men’s traditional bowhunter class, finishing in 28th position.
- Bowderyn Vannin members would like to thank Bushy’s Brewery for enabling the club to operate in their glen and Isle of Man Sport Aid for all its support.