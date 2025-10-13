Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb is running its popular ‘Night Orienteering’ event at Tynwald Arboretum, St John’s on Friday, October 24.
This is a change of location from South Barrule Plantation because of ongoing forestry work.
Registration, start and finish is from the grass area beside St John’s Church. Registration is from 6.10pm to 6.50pm with a mass start of participants at 7pm.
Participants are encouraged to arrive early to register as there is usually a last-minute rush to get registered before the start.
Participants have one hour to find as many of the orienteering control flags as they can that are marked on their orienteering map and pin-punch their competition scorecard to prove they have visited the location.
All participants must report to the finish by 8pm at the latest to avoid a time penalty.
Presentation of medals to winners of different categories will take place shortly after the finish.
Cash-only entry costs £4 per adult and £1.50 for under 18s. A family entry (for two adults and children under-18) costs a maximum of £8.
A torch is required to assist with navigation and suitable clothing and footwear should be worn for the weather and underfoot conditions on the evening. A compass is optional to assist with navigation but is not essential to take part in the event.
This activity is suitable for people of all ages and abilities, and people can take part as individuals, families or groups of friends. Children must be under the supervision of an adult. Participants can choose to walk or run.
Further information and details about this event and future events can be found on the Isle of Man Orienteering website and Facebook page.
