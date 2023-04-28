Not for the first time, conditions were mixed for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Co-sponsored Youth and Junior Cycle Tour over the weekend.
It started with a prologue on a pleasant Friday evening in Douglas, but Saturday was poor with drizzle and showers of rain for the road events at Ellerslie. Sunday improved as the event reached a conclusion in the north of the island.
Joseph Cosgrove of Anexo Group RC won the Junior Boys, with Callum Salisbury (Utmost IoM) the best local in 10th. Will Curphey (Team RL360) was ninth in the junior boys and clubmate Flossie Griffin best in the girls.
There were no local GC class wins on this occasion.
