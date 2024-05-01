Southern Nomads Rugby Club’s under-15s team will travel across the water for the Cheshire Junior Shield final this weekend.
Their opposition is Macclesfield, an opponent they have never faced before.
The u15s finals are being hosted at Wirral Rugby Club in Birkenhead and get underway at 10.30am on Sunday.
This will be Southern Nomads’ fourth trip of the season in their Cheshire campaign, with their previous one being at the end of March when the Manx side returned home with a convincing 49-5 semi-final victory against Winnington Park.
The team is heading into the final injury-free with their largest squad so far and is taking some excited travelling supporters for what will be a great challenge and a fantastic way to end the season.
The boys managed to raise a good amount of £1,300 with their recent car wash and cake sale to help fund the trips.
But the team and the club would like to thank the following organisations for their vital support: the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for the generous travel support, Celton Manx, Marsh Management Services IoM Limited, shirt sponsor Excel Construction Group and long-term club sponsor PDMS Ltd.
The squad list for this weekend’s final is as follows:
Matthew Coates, Callum Ryan, Jack McHugh, Tom Wray, Charlie Rotchell, Alex Bobok, Fyn De Baker, Josh Linwood, Hugo Perrie, Seb Meechan, Ethan Watt, Stan Cubbon, Leo Titley, Charlie Quirk, Abe Van Zyl, Ted Weatherill, Oisin Dunne, Arlo Vernon.
DAVE CHRISTIAN
FINALS DAY
The Ravenscroft Manx Cup and Plate finals took place at Mooragh Park last weekend to bring the curtain down on the senior domestic season.
Douglas went up against Ramsey in the Cup final, while Vagabonds faced Southern Nomads in the Plate contest.
Full reports and photos from the finals appeared in this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, still on sale now.