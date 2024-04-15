Castletown Hockey Club brought down the curtain on another successful season at the weekend.
The club’s D team lifted the Women’s Bowl, while the A team overcame Bacchas A 3-2 on Friday evening to lift the Women’s Cup final.
The club became a member of the MHA in 1925/26, but temporarily folded in 1960, its place in southern hockey taken by Celts and Southerners.
This photo rewinds to 1987 and the Southerners team of that year receiving a new kit from sponsor Isle of Man Brewery.
Back row (left to right) Mike Batey, Haydn Cubbon, John Cringle, David Collister (sponsor), Alec Oates, John Qualtrough, John Preston and Nigel Oates.
Front row: Voirrey Sutton, Trish Chalmers, Cath Just, Cath Preston and Pauline Cringle.
Celts and Southerners merged not long after to become the Castletown Hockey Club we know now.