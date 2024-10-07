This photo is taken only a couple of miles away in Glen Helen. Taken nearly 24 years ago it shows the field assembling ahead of the start of the hill race in the area in December 2000.
Among the entry is a fresh-faced Keith Gerrard. Seventh from right in his Western AC vest, Gerrard would have been 14 in this photo ahead of a successful athletics career that would see him compete for Great Britain in the 10,000 metres at the European Championships in 2012 and the Isle of Man at the Commonwealth Games in 2014.
A double English national cross-country champion in 2012 and 2013, the Peel man also enjoyed a successful time on the American collegiate track circuit with the University of New Mexico.