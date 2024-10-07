The opening round of the Aston International-sponsored Winter Hill League is being held this coming Saturday, October 12, at Slieau Whallian plantation, St John’s.
The start time is 1.30pm from the Patrick Road entrance to the plantation, with registration from 12.15-1.15pm at the Tynwald Inn.
Minimum age for entry is 12 on race day, 13 by December 31. The link for pre-entry is available at manxfellrunners.org
Please bring your own safety pins to affix your number, which must be worn on your chest and be clearly visible to marshals.
The course will be around 5km, ideal for those wanting to get a taste for fell running. Winning times are usually around 19 minutes. All competitors start together. No safety gear is required, but grippy shoes are advised.
Please use the main Tynwald car park behind the pub (accessed from either Ballaleece Bridge or Station Road entrances). Please do not park on the Patrick Road or in the pub car park. Car share if possible.