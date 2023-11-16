Isle of Man Athletics Association has appointed Ollie Lockley (pictured above) as its development officer for the next three years.
The top local distance runner, who turned 30 last Thursday, was successful in a full appointments process and will start his new role on December 1.
The sport has seen some great success in recent years, but there are a number of structural improvements that are required for this success to be replicated in years to come. In addition the probability of a home Island Games in 2029 means much preparation needs to begin now, so the sport is ready to host a full athletics programme in six years’ time.
Lockley said: ‘I’m delighted to be appointed as the new athletics development officer. I still aspire to further my running development alongside this job, but I’m very excited to work within this role, and look forward to the challenge and working collaboratively with IoMAA, local clubs and IoM Sport.
‘I hope I can help people of all ages and abilities progress and enjoy their involvement in athletics, whether that be as an athlete, coach, official or volunteer.
‘I strongly believe that as an island we can flourish and continue to establish ourselves as an exceptional athletics community.’
Isle of Man Athletics chairperson Helen Thompson said: ‘We are thrilled with the appointment of Ollie Lockley as the new athletics development officer. This appointment comes as part of our commitment to island athletics.
‘Ollie brings a wealth of experience and expertise in athletics, his passion for sports development, dedication and innovative approach makes him an ideal choice for this vital role.
‘As development officer, Ollie will be responsible for implementing and overseeing various programs aimed at nurturing and advancing the skills and potential of athletes in the island.
‘He will collaborate with sports clubs, community organisations and eventually schools to create a robust framework for the development of athletics talent.
‘IoMAA is excited to have Ollie join the team, and we believe that he will play a pivotal role in driving sports excellence and encouraging healthy competition among our athletes.’
Lockley will be present at a number of high-profile meetings over the coming weeks to help prepare for his start in the new role.
Isle of Man Athletics wishes to thank IoM Sport for their help in bringing this appointment about and also in funding 50% of the cost of the role.
The whole athletics and sporting community wish him well in his new role and hope to see the success of his racing replicated in this role so ensuring the successful future of the sport.