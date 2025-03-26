Ollie Lockley produced his fastest on-island half-marathon time over a newly configured time in the north of the island on Sunday morning.
The inaugural Flutter International Hospice Half Marathon was centred on Ramsey, beginning with two and a bit laps of a half-mile circuit involving West Quay, Market Place and Parliament Street.
Six minutes into the race he was crossing the Victorian structure of the Swingbridge and heading out onto Mooragh Promenade.
He had already built up a lead of 1min 14sec lead over a group of 12 runners including Liam Parker, Leon Mazzone, Jordan Cain, Eamon Farrell, Dan Richmond, Corbyn Schade and Chris Killey.
The leading women were also in a single group consisting of Dawn Atherton, Emily Mylchreest, Becky Pate and Gemma Astin at another 43s.
Such was Lockley’s pace from the word go that he lapped many of the back markers on his second run through Parliament Street, taking to the pavement close to The Plough Hotel, in the process overtaking the lead cyclist!
The streets mentioned were closed for the early stages of the event, as support races were held during the45-minute window between the leading runners leaving the town and returning.
Lockley later revealed that mile three, heading out onto the Bride Coast Road, was the toughest of the race into a brisk headwind.
Having established a clear lead in the first quarter of the race, Lockley’s third mile time was 30 seconds slower than his first because of a stiff northerly wind.
