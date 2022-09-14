Olympian Dom King heads list for Sunday’s End to End
One of the most successful British walkers of his generation, two-time Olympian Dominic King, is taking part in the End to End Walk this Sunday.
Having raced 20km round the NSC a number of times, this will be the 39-year-old Colchester athlete’s first attempt at the 39-mile, west-coast road course and he can’t wait.
‘The Ramsey Bakery End to End has been on my walking bucket list for some time, so given the disappointment of my non-selection and a big birthday coming up, I decided to enter,’ he said.
‘I have always admired the race-walking scene in the Isle of Man, particularly the local community support of the Parish Walk and End to End.’
Dom and his twin brother Dan have been race walking since 1993. His career has seen him compete at European and World Junior Championships.
He has represented GB at a record nine European Cups and seven World Cups, has walked in two Commonwealth Games and holds numerous British age group records from junior to masters.
When asked what is the pinnacle of his career, the father of two has no hesitation: ‘Competing at two Olympic Games - London 2012 and Rio 2016.’
It should have been three, but controversially he was not selected for Tokyo 2021 despite achieving the qualifying ranking and breaking Chris Maddocks’s 31-year-old British 50km best.
Further non-selection for this summer’s World championships in Oregon and the European champs in Munich were bitter blows, but King is nothing if not determined.
‘Clearly, I have upset someone on the selection panel for previously speaking out.
‘Sport should be about performances and not personalities, but I am a fighter and will not be bullied out of the sport by others.’
Given his racing pedigree over 50km, Dominic will undoubtedly start as one of the favourites to win the race. But, ever respectful of his rivals and the course, he is playing down his ambitions.
‘I have chosen to do the race as a challenge. Firstly I want to complete the race and hopefully I am able to give a good performance to demonstrate high-quality racing.
‘I feel honoured to have the opportunity to compete in the Isle of Man with so many other endurance race walking enthusiasts.’
The island has welcomed some of the best walkers over the years, and numerous impressive performances have been witnessed.
However, while they have virtually all been around the NSC roadway, Dom King’s visit represents a rare opportunity to see the fastest British 50km walker of all-time testing himself over 40 undulating Manx miles.
THIS SUNDAY
Entries have now closed for the Ramsey Bakery End to End Walk, with 160 competitors listed.
Race registration will take place at Manx Harriers’ clubhouse on the National Sports Centre perimeter roadway this Friday, September 16, between 5pm and 8pm.
Among the leading locals entered are: Simon Gawne, Dean Morgan, James Quirk, Mason Prince, Tony Edwards, Josh Knights, Jayne Farquhar, Sophie Dvorakova and Louise Gimson.
A dark-horse in the women’s race could be Hannah Moore who has been producing some excellent performances in fell and hill-running events over the past few months.
off-road triathlon
The GraniteMann Triathlon and Duathlon take place this Sunday at Criingle reservoir and plantation.
They are supported by ATLA Group and hosted by The Children’s Centre.
There are 25 entries for the solo triathlon, with 17 teams of three, plus eight for the solo duathlon and three pairs. No start time has been posted.
