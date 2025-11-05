The Isle of Man’s senior netball team have a well-earned rest day today (Thursday) after a gruelling start to their maiden Singlife Nations Cup campaign in Singapore.
The Rams have played four games in as many days at the OCBC Arena, following the competition’s opening ceremony on Sunday, losing all four.
A 61-37 defeat at the hands of the hosts, and the highest ranked team in the competition, was followed up by a close 39-38 loss at the hands of Singapore A on Monday.
Tuesday saw another narrow 53-47 defeat, this time against Papa New Guinea who were ranked two places below the island in September’s World Netball rankings.
Malaysia were next up on Wednesday, the southeast Asian side and world number 28 winning the pair’s match 59-46.
Speaking earlier this week, Isle of Man shooter Chloe Swales said: ‘This is our first time here, and it’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime moment for me.
‘Us being here, I hope it gives our younger girls coming through our performance programme similar opportunities in the future, and I hope they will aspire to be in our position when they’re older.’
The Isle of Man finish the group stages with a tough game against holders Kenya on Friday at 9am (GMT).
The play-off matches and final plus the closing ceremony take place the following day on Saturday, November 8 before the island side return home.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.