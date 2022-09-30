One hour walk this Sunday at the NSC
Manx Harriers is promoting its annual novice walk this Sunday round the perimeter roadway of the National Sports Centre in Douglas.
Sponsored by the Welbeck Hotel & Restaurant, signing on for the event will be at Manx Harriers clubhouse on the NSC roadway from 8.45am for a 9.30am start time.
The aim is to encourage those new to walking to get involved in competition and see what distance they can achieve, walking for one hour.
There is also a junior mile walk (two laps of the NSC roadway) which is for younger walkers aged 14 or under.
It is an ideal event to start with if you are interested in getting a bit fitter over winter and enjoy walking. Everyone will start and finish together with the distances measured after the event to see how far each walker has covered.
There will be refreshments and a prize presentation after the event.
Entry fees are £5 for the hour and £2 for the junior mile.
Helpers are needed to count the competitors’ laps, so if you are able to help please contact Bridget on 497594.
l Dates for the diary – Up & Running-sponsored Winter walking League (junior race, 5km, 10km events) – all signing on at 8.45am for 9.30am start.
Winter League one – Sunday, October 30, NSC roadway – (sign on Manx Harriers clubhouse).
Winter League two - November 27, Andreas (sign on Andreas village hall).
Winter League three - Sunday, December 11, Ramsey (venue to be confirmed).
HILL LEAGUE ON SATURDAY
The opening round of the popular Aston International sponsored Manx Fell Runners Winter Hill League takes place this Saturday at Slieau Whallian, St John’s.
Registration will be in St John’s church hall from midday until 1pm with the race starting time 1.30 at the Slieau Whallian plantation entrance on the Patrick Road.
