Onchan’s Nathan Harrison has been given the green light by doctors to ramp up his preparations for this year’s TT.
The Manx rider, who suffered a fracture to his back and femur after crashing at September’s British Superstock round, revealed the news in a post on social media on Friday evening: ‘Today I’ve been given the green light to get back on the race bike and start building some bike fitness again.
‘It’s been a bloody rough five months, but as most will know, it’s not my first rodeo.
‘I’ve been through the heartbreak days, the angry days, and the mentally and physically tough ones and now we’re ready for another comeback.
‘I’m looking forward to getting back and taking the next step with my fitness when I return to riding at the end of the month.
‘We’re in a good place and ready to come back even stronger for TT 26.
‘Huge thank you to Mr Fischer and everyone at Broadgreen for looking after me yet again.
‘Thanks also to my Dad, Roisin, brother, the NHS and patient transfer team, friends, and everyone who’s visited, ferried me around, and kept me going.’
Harrison was struck by Callum Grigor’s machine as the Scottish competitor crashed on the approach to Goddard’s Corner at the Leicestershire circuit.
Harrison required treatment in both the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham and Broadgreen hospital in Liverpool in the aftermath of the red-flag incident.
