The postponed first round of Western Athletic Club’s heritage trail run series will take place on Sunday, November 10.
The first round was scheduled to take place last month but was postponed because of poor weather.
It will now take place a week on Sunday with a variety of races for those aged seven and upward.
The youngest age group will tackle a 1km, with nine to 12 year olds taking on a 2km course.
The 5km is open to those over 13, while the 10km race race to St John’s and back is for over 16s.
Each race starts at the kipper yards in Peel.
Further rounds are scheduled for November 24, December 15 and February 2.
Registration opens at 9am each day in the The Creek Inn, with the racing starting at 10am.
A minute’s silence will be held before the start of November 10’s round to mark Remembrance Day.