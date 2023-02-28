Team RL360 cyclist Oscar Gaylor has been longlisted for this year’s European Youth Olympic Festival.
After impressing the coaches at Regional and National School of Racing sessions during the winter, the youngster is in contention for a place on the British team for the 2023 EYOF which takes place in Slovenia on July 22-23.
The selection criteria includes a rider’s performances in rounds of the National Youth Series, with the final selection being made in the week of May 8.
The selected riders - consiting of three boys and three girls - will have the experience of competing at a world level multisport games.
This is also designed to increase their potential to become future medal winners at international events and Olympic Games.
l The local road cycling season begins on Sunday with Ellan Vannin’s Nick Corkill Tour of the North, which Oscar won last year.