The deadline for entering this year’s Manx Telecom Parish Walk is this weekend.
So far, more than 800 people have signed up to take part in the 85-mile amble around the island, many to raise money for charity.
This year's event is taking place on June 22-23.
The 2023 winner was Dean Morgan in a time of 15 hours 27 minutes and three seconds, a little over 14 minutes quicker than reigning champion Paul Atherton.
Lorna Gleave claimed the women’s honours after clocking in on Douglas Promenade in 17hr 27m 31s.
Entries for this year’s race close this Sunday (May 5). To throw your name into the mix, head on over to www.parishwalk.com
- There will be a free shuttle bus operating on the Saturday between Douglas and Peel every 20 minutes.
Sponsored by IFGL, the service will run between 2 and 6pm and departs Douglas from the Bowl car park. The drop-off point in Peel is on Derby Road, opposite the police station.