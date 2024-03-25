Port St Mary’s Patreece Bell has said his maiden Under-20s Six Nations campaign has been massive for his development as a player.
Sale Sharks prop forward Bell picked up four caps for Ireland over the course of the Championship having switched allegiance from England where he was born and had previously been capped at under-18 level.
The former Southern Nomads junior said: ‘Overall I am pleased with how my Six Nations campaign went.
‘I’m grateful to get good game time and to be playing the highest standard of rugby possible for me is a great test.
‘The learnings I have taken have been massive for my development as a player.’
Unlike the senior side, Ireland fell just short of retaining the U20 Six Nations with rivals England securing the crown by a single point after the pair had drawn their encounter in bath.
The former Castle Rushen student added: ‘I’m gutted to have fell short at the end of the tournament but going unbeaten is still an impressive achievement and hopefully the side can carry that momentum into the junior World Cup come June time.’
The latter competition takes place in the Western Cape regions of Stellenbosch and Cape Town between June 29 and July 19.