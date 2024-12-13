Peel Football Club’s junior set-up has received a sponsorship boost from an island estate agent.
Black Grace Cowley has become the new front-of-shirt sponsor of the westerners’ under-12s, u14s and u16s teams for the next two seasons.
Based at Douglas Road, the club has been running its junior section for more than 50 years.
Since the Tommy Clucas Sports Hall was built 10 years ago, the junior set-up has grown to more than 250 juniors (boys and girls) with around 22 different teams, run by 40-plus coaches and numerous helpers.
The club has a strong community theme with their aim to let children meet new friends, improve their health and fitness and develop into the best player they can be.
The westerners won a commendation award from Peel Commissioners last year for their work and support in the community.
Commenting on the deal, Peel AFC junior committee member/registration secretary Paula Preshous said: ‘We are delighted to have such a reputable local company such as Black Grace Cowley as our front-of-shirt sponsor for the next two seasons.
‘This has enabled the club to provide very smart brand-new kit to all our players, resulting in the polished and collective appearance of our teams at matches for the season ahead.
‘This has taken a huge burden off the club as we try to keep the spiralling costs of running a junior section down to help our parents.
‘We know this is a difficult time to find sponsors and we can’t thank Tim and everyone at Black Grace Cowley enough for their continued support of the club and the local community.'
Black Grace Cowley director Tim Groves added: ‘We understand the importance of all sport to young people and the island community. Many of our staff have children involved across the island and we have seen first hand the benefit it can have on their communities.
‘Peel AFC Juniors is challenging itself to try and provide opportunities to as many local boys and girls as it can and we are happy to help them achieve their goals moving forward.
‘It’s a privilege to be able to support such a historic club that is providing a pathway for players from four years old all the way into senior football.
‘The wider club are working hard at all levels to improve the ground, stand, training facilities and the club house for players in the west as well as opening their doors to support other sports in the area.
‘This can only be good for everyone involved.'