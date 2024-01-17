Corinthians and Peel will contest the 25th Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup football final after securing wins over Onchan and Douglas Royal respectively on Sunday.
Corinthians secured a 7-0 win over Onchan in the earlier kick-off. The Whites registered a 4-0 half-time lead as Milly Dawson (2) Emily Rawlins, Holy Stephen, Holly Sumner, Kiera Morgan and an own goal were on target.
Top-of-the-table Peel had a bit of a fright and had to work hard for their 3-2 victory over Douglas Royal. After a goalless first half, Rebecca Cole took the lead shortly after the break for Royal before Lisa Costain equalised for the westerners on the 58th minute.
Then the real drama unfolded in the closing stages. With only one minute remaining, Cole restored the Whites lead, but Peel captain Becky Corkish levelled matters 12 seconds after the kick-off before Leah Clegg bagged the winner for Peel in added time.
Corinthians and Peel have both contested the four previous Floodlit Cup finals.
A full round-up will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.