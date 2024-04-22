Peel won the 21st edition of the Canada Life-sponsored Women’s FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over Onchan at the Bowl on Sunday afternoon.
After a goalless first half, two goals in three minutes from Peel captain Becky Corkish ensured victory for the westerners.
She opened the scoring when she received the ball some 25 yards out and, spotting the Onchan keeper slightly off her line, produced a sublime effort to lift the ball over the shot stopper and into the top left corner of the net.
The second arrived moments later when she played a neat one-two with a team-mate on the edge of the box before bursting past the defence and firing beyond the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.
As such, the Sunset City side lifted the trophy for the fourth time in their history, having previously done so in 2015-16, 2018-19 and 2021-22.
The latest success also formed part of a league and cup double for the Douglas Road side after they recently clinched the Canada Life Women’s League title ahead of Corinthians courtesy of a better head-to-head record with the Whites.
In the weekend’s final at the national stadium, Onchan’s Amy Speed was presented with the player of the match award after the final whistle after an impressive performance for the Os.
The match brought the curtain down on women’s club football for the 2023-24 season.
A full report will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.
PAUL HATTON