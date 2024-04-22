FC Isle of Man delivered a spirited performance to overturn a two-goal deficit and take all three points in front of over 1,000 fans against AFC Liverpool at the Bowl on Saturday.
The game exploded into life when Tom Croughan’s strike from just outside the box, only 30 seconds into the game, curled into the top corner past the outstretched arm of Adam Killey to put Liverpool 1-0 up.
The away side then doubled their lead on 13 minutes. This time Croughan spotted Killey off his line and used the inside of his foot to loft the ball over the goalkeeper's head and into the net from 20 yards out.
Facing an uphill battle, FC Isle of Man quickly clawed their way back into the game when Ste Whitley cut in from the right and superbly bent a left-footed effort into the far top corner from 25 yards out in the 15th minute.
Moments later, he came within millimetres of levelling the tie as he rattled the crossbar, again with an effort from a distance.
Both sides then matched each other all over the pitch for the reminder of the half. AFC had the best chance, but they were denied by Jacob Crook’s sliding block just in front of the goalline.
The second half saw FC Isle of Man return with renewed vigour. Only five minutes in, Sam Baines levelled proceedings when he riffled home a low effort towards the near post after some good work by Crook.
The equaliser raised the volume amongst the home fans as they looked to drive the team towards a winner from the stands.
A scare for the home side arrived in the 63rd minute when AFC Liverpool’s formidable striker Croughan saw a header rebound off the inside of the post.
As the game reached its climax, it was the Ravens who demonstrated the greatest desire and hunger.
They were rewarded in the 82nd minute when Charlie Higgins turned two defenders inside out and fired goalwards. While his initial shot was blocked, the ball fell back into his path and he remained composed enough to slot home at the second attempt and give FCIoM the lead for the first time.
AFC Liverpool manager Phil Stafford was then shown a red card for his protests when his side weren’t awarded a penalty with five minutes to go.
As the game drew to a close, substitute Tom Creer saw an attempted lob just evade the far post, while at the other end sub Jamie Corlett produced a match-winning, last-ditch block to deny Croughan from levelling the score with virtually his first touch of the game in the 92nd minute.
That was the last action of the match as the final whistle soon blew as the Manx side clinched a memorable 3-2 win.
FC Isle of Man’s season comes to a conclusion when they face Lower Breck at the Bowl this Saturday evening. Kick-off is at 6pm.
DEAN TURTON