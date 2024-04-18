The second round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Tower Insurance DTL League was held at Meary Veg, Santon in near ideal conditions on Sunday.
Competitors also had the added incentive of the IoM Goats Highgun and Jack Harrison Handicap cups being up for grabs.
The leader after the first round was Phil Ward with a 25/73 straight, while in second place also with a straight but for 71 points was Mark Riley.
In third was C class shooter Ted Kermeen with a 23/69, followed by the leading B class shooter Dave Corlett with 22/65 and Mike Whitehead on 23/65.
After the second round, Rob Marshall finished in third place in C class with a total of 115 points, ahead of Mike Whitehead in second place on 121 but taking C class with a well-shot 138 was Ted Kermeen.
George Davies finished third in B class on 124, with John Moore taking second place on 131 but pipping him by one point and taking first in B class was Dave Corlett with 132.
Mike Walker was third in A class on a total of 125, with Mark Riley in second place on 140 but taking the highgun prize and also winning the IoM Goats Highgun Cup was Phil Ward.
In the handicap section the winner was Mike Whitehead with 176 points.
Results: A Class 1, P. Ward 25/73,23/68=141; 2, M. Riley 25/71, 24/69; 3, M. Walker 22/65, 20/60=125. B Class 1, D. Corlett 22/65, 24/67=132; 2, J. Moore 22/63, 23/68=131; 3, G. Davies 21/60, 22/64=124. C Class 1, T. Kermeen 23/69, 234/69=138; 2, M. Whitehead 23/65, 21/56=121; 3, R. Marshall 18/50, 22/65=115.
Handicap Cup 1, M. Whitehead 121+55=176; 2, T. Kermeen 138+29=167; 3, D. Corlett 132+21=153.
In the afternoon the second round of the Manx Petroleum's Olympic skeet was held and the winner was Jeff Corkill with 40 points.
But there was a three-way tie for second place between Michael Cross, Ted Davis and Giulio Fabrizio all on 38 points.
Results: 1, J. Corkill 20, 20=40; 2=, M. Cross 18, 20/T. Davis 16, 22 and G. Fabrizio 19,19=38.
The second round of the Sadler Agricultural Supplies ABT League was also held and the winner was Phil Ward with 40 points.
In the runner-up spot was Mark Riley on 39 and Ted Kermeen was in third place on 35.
Results: 1, P. Ward 19, 21=40; 2, M. Riley 20, 19=39; 3, T. Kermeen 12, 23=35.
This Sunday is the second round of the Dave and Pam Corlett Pro Sporting League. Duty officers this week are J. Corkill and B. Faragher.
PETER KELLY