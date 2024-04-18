Summit Grappling Academy’s Alan Greenhalgh competed in BJJ Italia’s North Italian Cup at the weekend and recorded some fantastic results without having single point scored against him.
Competing in both Gi (Kimono) and Nogi (Rashguard and shorts) Jiu-Jitsu, Greenhalgh had four matches which took place in the Piemonte region of northern Italy. In his first Gi match, Alan scored 6-0 before finishing it early with a submission which put him into the final against an older competitor.
He won this convincingly with another score of 6-0 and therefore took home the gold. After a short break, Greenhalgh took part in the Nogi division winning his semi-final with yet another score of 6-0.
In his final match of the day, he scored another impressive 7-0 to clinch the gold medal on points. A superb achievement from the 12-year-old who has been very dedicated to his training recently in preparation for the upcoming British Open next month.
- Summit Grappling Academy is holding an open day on Sunday, April 28 with introductory sessions in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, judo and wrestling.
More details can be found on SGA’s Facebook page.