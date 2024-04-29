Corinthians’ involvement in the remaining two senior cup competitions this season ended at the weekend.
After losing 5-1 at home on Saturday to Marown in the Hospital Cup, on Sunday the Ballafletcher team’s combination side lost 2-1 to Peel in the Ascot Hotel Junior Cup.
The latter match was played out on the west of the island and saw very little goal activity in the final third in the first half. The only opportunity worthy of note in the opening 45 saw Corinthians’ Lewis Radcliffe hit the woodwork just before half-time.
The match opened up in the second half, resulting in the Whites breaking the deadlock on 54 minutes.
Kane Ridings showed some good work along the left and his cross found Chester Bell who powerfully headed home at the far post despite the best efforts of Peel keeper Sam Swindon to keep it out.
Both teams had long-range efforts collected by their opposing goalkeepers, while Daniel Lace tried his luck from distance with an effort that curled over.
On 70 minutes Peel equalised following a cross from the right and Sean Brown was free at the far post to nod into the net.
Bell went close to netting a second when he was put clear but was forced wide by the keeper.
Peel scored the winner on 77 minutes following a corner kick. The set piece was met by the head of Kian Broadhead who nipped in front of keeper Nigel Moody and directed his effort inside the right-hand side of the goal to seal victory and set up a home tie against the Old Firm rivals Rushen Utd this Sunday.
PAUL HATTON
- Elsewhere in the competition, Ramsey were 3-0 winners over Marown, Rushen romped to a 13-0 victory against Governor’s Athletic, Douglas Athletic got the better of RYCOB 7-2 and Union Mills won 6-1 at Michael United. St John’s, St Mary’s and DHSOB were all awarded walkovers.