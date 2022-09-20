Peel to Douglas Heritage Trail race this Sunday
The latest edition of the Peel to Douglas Trail race takes place this Sunday over the route of the former railway line, which is approximately 10.5 miles long.
The race starts from the rear of fish yards in Peel and finishes on the TT Access Road close to the NSC.
The entry fees are £10 for unattached and £6 for attached runners. Athletes have to be in the under-20 age group or older to take part. Registration will be open from 8.15am until 9.15am with the race start at 9.30am.
Last year the race was won by Ollie Lockley in a fast 52min 49sec, just outside his own record set the year before of 52m 40s.
The first female and winner of the inaugural women’s shield was Elissa Morris in 67.04. The women’s record is 59.44 set by Rachael Franklin in 2020.
The Peel to Douglas road race was first run in 1909 from Peel Football Club to the former Palace Ballroom, a total of 11 miles, 880 yards.
The original winner was Stanley Karran, who took the honours on two occasions. In 1930 his family donated a silver cup to be presented to the winner of the race which is still the trophy used. The event had a number of variations over the years until safety concerns moved it onto the heritage trail from start to finish in 2014. Thanks to Ian Callister for the historical details.
The presentation of awards will take place immediately after the race in Manx Harriers clubhouse, where refreshments will be available. Organisers, Manx Harriers, hope to see a good turnout and ask that users of the heritage trail and drivers on roads that cross it take care as the athletes progress along the route.
l The Winter Hill Running League begins on Saturday, October 8, with further rounds on November 12 and December 10. All start at 1.30pm - venues to be confirmed.
