Manx Harriers’ Peel to Douglas Trail Race takes place on Sunday, September 22.
The course is approximately 10.3 miles long and is pretty flat with the underfoot conditions being mainly tarmac and hard core/gravel.
Registration is from 8am to 9am in the Creek Inn. The race start is at 9.30am.
Entry fees are £12 unattached and £8 attached athletes.
Athletes have to be in the under 20 age group or older to compete.
There are prizes for the first three men and women as well as spot prizes.
The presentation will take place as soon as possible after the last runner finishes at around 11.30am.