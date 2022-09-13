Peel to Douglas trail race next week
Sunday 18th September 2022 5:00 pm
Share
()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
It is approximately 10.5 miles in length on the former steam railway track starting from the rear of the kipper yards in Peel and finishing on the TT Access Road close to the NSC.
The entry fees are £10 for unattached and £6 for attached runners. Athletes have to be in the under-20 age group or older.
Registration is open from 8.15 until 9.15am with the race starting at 9.30am. The presentation of awards will take place immediately after the race in Manx Harriers clubhouse where refreshments will be available.
l Entries for the Syd Quirk Half-Marathon on Sunday, November 20 are now open at the following address: https://my.raceresult.com/216101/registration
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |